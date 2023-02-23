QIAN QMC-VA30-01 is a very affordable curved 30-inch ultrawide monitor

We recently told you about two new Philips monitors that featured OLED screens. While those displays are very impressive, they are also rather expensive -- both cost well over $1,000. With the economy being in the toilet, many consumers simply cannot afford to spend so much money on a computer display.

Well, folks, if you are in the market for a new monitor, but you also need to adhere to a strict budget, a new ultrawide offering from QIAN may be exactly what you are looking for. Carrying the model number of QMC-VA30-01, this 30-inch curved (1500R) monitor has a respectable 100Hz refresh rate, 2560x1080 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, frameless bezel, and support for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. Best of all, it is priced extremely low!

"The 30-inch ultrawide FHD curved office monitor supports Adaptive-Sync technology, which is fully compatible with AMD and Nvidia graphic cards to maintain that every frame is displayed precisely without picture latency or tearing. In addition, the monitor features an advanced processing and controller chip that allows the screen to deliver more than 16.7 million colors in a higher dynamic range while covering around 95 percent of the DCI-P3 movie color gamut for a lifelike color and natural visibility," says QIAN.

Advertisement

The company adds, "The monitor supports an ultra-fast 1ms response time, 100Hz screen refresh rate, and low blue light technology. These advanced features ensure QIAN 30-inch ultrawide FHD curved office monitor can be optimized for long viewing sessions while preventing eye strain and promoting more comfortable productivity in the office. The monitor also supports an adjustable stand allowing the panel to tilt for an ideal viewing position. The tilt angle can be adjusted between 5° to the front and 15° to the back better to accommodate personal preference and the individual office environment."

So, just how affordable is the QMC-VA30-01? Believe it or not, QIAN is only asking $229.99, which is an absolute steal. Not only is the monitor priced competitively, but it is quite attractive too. You can purchase the display immediately here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.