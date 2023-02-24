61 percent of Americans rely on free antivirus programs

No Comments

A new report on the antivirus market from Security.org reveals that almost three-quarters of Americans still strongly believe computers need antivirus to protect their devices and 61 percent are relying on free options like Microsoft Defender.

The number relying on free solutions has held steady, down only one point since 2021. Interestingly, only eight percent of free antivirus users have experienced a breakthrough virus in the past year, compared to 10 percent of paid users.

An estimated 33 million households are paying for antivirus software. Many paid programs though come in the form of internet security suites that offer extra features to boost internet security, such as VPNs, password managers, or secure browsers.

Advertisement

The report, based on a poll of over 1,000 people in the US, finds seven percent of people will be in the market for antivirus software in the next six months, an estimated 16 million Americans, so this is still a big market despite the popularity of free solutions.

Windows Defender is the most common antivirus product, employed by roughly 40 percent of free users. It seems though that many study participants may have been unaware of Windows Defender's presence, working behind the scenes on their devices.

In the paid market Norton dominates with 30 percent, followed by McAfee with 25 percent.

The report's authors conclude:

Our study indicates that antivirus products are still a dominant security solution for American computer users. However, we are seeing a gradual shift toward relying on proprietary rather than paid security products.

More education about these free solutions could win over many antivirus holdouts. About one in three non-users say they don't use antivirus due to their costs, but the free, proprietary solutions from companies like Apple and Windows are among the best in class today. Providers using a subscription model for antivirus programs will need to continue providing value through secondary features like VPNs, identity theft monitoring, or parental controls.

You can read more on the Security.org site.

Photo Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

61 percent of Americans rely on free antivirus programs

Best Windows apps this week

Why SBOMs have become a vital element of supply chain risk management [Q&A]

The NSA has some tips about how to secure your home network -- sensible, blindingly obvious and paranoid in equal measure

QIAN QMC-VA30-01 is a very affordable curved 30-inch ultrawide monitor

Get 'Coach Me! Your Personal Board of Directors' (worth $28.00) FREE for a limited time

Kubernetes market matures as optimization and control of costs become key

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is adding a useful End Task option to the Windows 11 taskbar; here's how to enable it now!

16 Comments

Twitter is going to make you pay for some elements of 2FA -- act now to secure your account for free!

13 Comments

Microsoft plans to let you choose the tone of AI chats in Bing and Edge

5 Comments

Leaked: How to install Android 13 in the stable version of Windows 11

4 Comments

Now you can pay to get verified on Facebook and Instagram as Meta takes a leaf out of Twitter's book

3 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.