Developer interest in AI and deep learning grows

No Comments

New research from O'Reilly, looking at the most sought-after technology topics consumed by the 2.8 million users on its online learning platform, shows that there's been a 42 percent increase in interest in AI.

Interest in deep learning showed a 23 percent increase. Developers also increasingly searched for content related to transformers -- the AI model that's led to tremendous progress in natural language processing -- reflecting the impact of advancements in Open AI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT and the anticipation for upcoming offerings from Google, Meta, and others.

When it comes to programming languages Python (3.4 percent growth) and Java (1.7 percent growth) continue to drive the most usage on the O'Reilly platform, but the report finds big gains in interest around Go (20 percent growth) and Rust (22 percent growth).

Advertisement

In data topics, content about Microsoft Power BI is the most heavily used, achieving 31 percent year-on-year growth.

"The results of this year's analysis dispel any notion of an 'AI winter' and, in fact, AI has never been hotter. The widespread interest in GPT-3 and its successor ChatGPT has created huge gains in interest around NLP and deep learning, which will only increase as the potential of these offerings grow and new projects appear," says Mike Loukides, vice president of emerging technology content at O'Reilly. "The other big takeaway is developer interest in improving their soft skills, which speaks to more tech leaders scaling into business leading roles as technology permeates the entire organization."

Among other findings AWS remains the most popular cloud, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The most popular cloud topics include cloud migration (45 percent growth), cloud service models (41 percent growth), and hybrid cloud (28 percent growth).

Interest in coding practices has experienced 35 percent growth, the largest jump among software development topics, indicating that developers are highly motivated to improve their programming skills. In the same topic group, quantum computing shows a 24 percent year-on-year gain.

You can find out more on the O'Reilly site.

Photo Credit: VLADGRIN/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Optimize and enhance your mind with 'Sort Your Brain Out, 2nd Edition' FREE for a limited time

Developer interest in AI and deep learning grows

IBM and OWASP announce projects to help secure the software supply chain

Half of enterprises have publicly exposed SaaS assets

Windows 11 gains some market share, but Windows 10 skyrockets

Website X5 2023.1 unveils design facelift, plus image gallery and site preview improvements

Asset management and security -- how to secure your whole tech stack

Most Commented Stories

You may soon have Microsoft Defender installed on your computer whether you want it or not

13 Comments

Microsoft's huge update to Windows 11 arrives today, with many new features, including AI-powered Bing on the taskbar

13 Comments

61 percent of Americans rely on free antivirus programs

8 Comments

Google is giving Chrome a new Password Manager -- here's how to enable it

5 Comments

Soon there will be a PastePlain PowerToys utility to paste what you have copied as plain text without formatting

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.