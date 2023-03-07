Financial services is the most impersonated industry in phishing attacks

No Comments
phishing hook

Threat protection company Vade has released its latest Phishers' Favorites report for 2022 which finds that financial services is the most impersonated industry, accounting for 34 percent of phishing pages as attackers continue to follow the money.

There are also seven finance brands in the top 20, with PayPal, MTB, Crédit Agricole, and La Banaque Postale all securing a spot in the top 10.

For the second consecutive year, Facebook is the top impersonated brand, edging out Microsoft. With more than 25,000 unique branded phishing websites Facebook represents nine percent of total phishing from this year's list. Microsoft finished as runner-up for the second year in row, also representing nine percent of all phishing websites but accounting for nearly 2,000 fewer sites than Facebook. Meta brands combined account for 15 percent of all phishing pages.

Advertisement

Google takes the third spot with 1,560 percent year-on-year growth in phishing pages, the second biggest leap among brands to make the top 20 in this year's report. The cloud leader accounts for nearly 20,000 unique phishing pages, or seven percent of all phishing websites. PayPal moves into fourth place with a six percent share of the total, up from 10th in 2021.

Overall there has been a significant increase in phishing pages in 2022, passing 2021's total by 89,991 unique phishing URLs. The internet/telco sector saw the largest increase (111 percent), followed by cloud (77 percent), eCommerce/logistics (59 percent), financial services (46 percent), and government (26 percent).

You can get the full report from the Vade site.

Image creditviperagp/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Free scanning service helps companies build an up-to-date SBOM

Financial services is the most impersonated industry in phishing attacks

Social engineering remains the top threat for enterprises

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now available in bright yellow

Forget all the talk about Windows 12, could Windows 11.1 Pro win you over?

Forget Notepad! The far superior Notepad++ now integrates with Windows 11

Microsoft is launching a new Canary Channel for exceptionally experimental builds of Windows 11 (and Windows 12?) in a major Windows Insider Program overhaul

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is going to use AI to improve the look of the Windows 11 desktop

29 Comments

Microsoft's huge update to Windows 11 arrives today, with many new features, including AI-powered Bing on the taskbar

20 Comments

Windows 12: What we know and don't know about it, and what could happen

12 Comments

Microsoft finally appears to be listening! Windows 11 users can disable Start menu recommendations

11 Comments

Microsoft warns of Windows 11 startup problems after installing Moment 2 (KB5022913 update)

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.