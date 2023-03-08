NVIDIA releases hotfix driver for high CPU usage in Windows 11 and 10

No Comments
NVIDIA logo

Following reports of problems with BSoDs and high CPU issues in Windows 10 and Windows 11, NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Hotfix driver.

As this is a Hotfix driver rather than a normal release, it has not undergone full Game Ready testing process and is not WHQL-certified. A Game Ready Driver will be released soon complete with these fixes and more, but for anyone affected by the problems, the hotfix offers a solution immediately.

See also:

Advertisement

News of the release was shared on Twitter by NVIDIA's Senior Product Manager for GeForce Game Ready Drivers and NVIDIA Studio Drivers, Sean Pelletier. He points out that the hotfix driver addresses higher CPU utilization from NVIDIA Container, and also includes a stability fix for laptops:

An NVIDIA support page contains details of the latest release:

GeForce hotfix display driver version 531.26 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 531.18.
 
This hotfix addresses the following issues:

  • Higher CPU usage from NVIDIA Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
  • [Notebook] Random bugcheck may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]

The GeForce hotfix display driver for Windows 10 x64 and Windows 11 x64 are available to download here.

Image credit: VitaliiStock / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Tackling cloud costs and multicloud networking in a bad economy [Q&A]

Women in Cybersecurity: Inspiring the next generation of amazing female infosec leaders

NVIDIA releases hotfix driver for high CPU usage in Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.68.1 with fixes for new Paste As Plain Text module

A house of divided brands: Uncovering SASE and SSE

Is the most cost-effective move in the cost of living crisis investing in cyber security solutions?

How to start your data modernization journey

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is going to use AI to improve the look of the Windows 11 desktop

30 Comments

Windows 12: What we know and don't know about it, and what could happen

12 Comments

Microsoft finally appears to be listening! Windows 11 users can disable Start menu recommendations

11 Comments

Microsoft warns of Windows 11 startup problems after installing Moment 2 (KB5022913 update)

7 Comments

Windows 11 gains some market share, but Windows 10 skyrockets

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.