Women in Cybersecurity: Inspiring the next generation of amazing female infosec leaders

The cybersecurity industry has long been very male dominated. However, the sector is finally starting to be made up of more and more female faces. Research showed that globally in 2022, women held 25 percent of cybersecurity jobs -- up from 20 percent in 2019 and 10 percent in 2013.

The rise in the number of women joining the industry is not expected to slow down anytime soon. It is predicted that by 2025 women will represent 30 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce, and by 2031 it will be 35 percent.

Whilst there is still plenty of work to be done to get more women into the cybersecurity industry -- there are plenty of female infosec titans and role models to look up to, especially for aspiring young women keen to pave their own way into the industry.

Christine Bejerasco, CISO at WithSecure, has been around technology ever since she graduated from the University of the Philippines in 2003. Her 15 years at F-Secure and WithSecure have included plenty of achievements, most notably being appointed as CTO then as CISO.

"I think women like myself in leadership roles can have a big part to play," said Bejerasco. "The presence of a supportive mentor can make a huge difference in helping women feel more comfortable in a male-dominated environment and enable them to develop and demonstrate their skills."

Shani Mahler, Director Product Management at Barracuda XDR, also believes that role models for young women are essential. Mahler has been in cybersecurity for nearly 20 years and said younger women would be encouraged to join the industry by appealing to their "vigilante spirit."

"From Nancy Drew to Olivia Benson, there are famous fictional female detectives whose main role is to help those who cannot help themselves and stop the ‘bad guys’," said Mahler. "The popularity of these characters suggests many women identify with such a role -- and a career in cybersecurity can offer exactly that."

For some the technology and cybersecurity industry was the only career path considered, however it is not the same for all. For some individuals joining the tech industry can be an unexpected turn.

Linh Lam, CIO at Jamf, said that her curiosity led her to the point she is now at: "I didn't set out to be a CIO. My career (that I love) was a product of my curiosity in problem solving and technology. When girls are young, we need to expose them to science, technology and the fun career opportunities in tech, so they know it’s not just a possibility, it’s reality.

"Don’t let the thought of starting a career in tech intimidate you or worry that you may not be qualified. Everyone has their own unique skills and values, and everyone starts somewhere. Bet on yourself, give yourself the chance. You may second guess yourself, but don’t not give yourself the chance to start with."

It’s a similar case for Bec McKeown, Director of Human Science at Immersive Labs, who believes it’s about relaying the message that you don’t have to be technical to work in tech.

"For me, it wasn’t about gender -- it was the realization that you don’t have to be technical to work in tech. A focus on transferable skills is essential and recognizing that understanding the bigger picture of cybersecurity is just as important as knowing what’s under the bonnet, via the more technical details, so to speak.

Cybersecurity is becoming accessible to more people and with a focus on building and assessing capabilities rather than educational pedigree there certainly is the opportunity for more and more talent to join the industry."

There are plenty of challenges for women joining the tech industry. Every experience is different, but the important thing is that you can achieve anything. Just look at Deborah McGinn, CMO at Radiant Logic, she became a VP of Marketing when she was five months pregnant.

"It is no easy feat to become a female leader in the tech industry, but it is achievable. I’ve faced plenty of challenges as a woman in a typically male dominated industry," said Deborah McGinn.

"We can struggle to have our voices heard and often juggle the demands of being a working parent. We’ve all had those thoughts: 'when do I start a family? Will taking time off impact my career path?' The answer is no -- not unless you let it."

Mor Bikovsky, Global Head of Business Development at Claroty, completely agrees with this sentiment: "as a woman, you can achieve anything. At Claroty, for example, I’ve been awarded Employee of the Year by the CEO three years in a row.

"The most important advice I can share with other women in tech is to learn from and help others. At Claroty, I’ve become a mentor to women across multiple departments, including Product, Research & Development, and Technical Support -- giving them advice on career progression and promotions, shifts between roles, and dilemmas in a male-dominated work environment. I’ve even got to the point where I give advice to men who are double my age with twice as much experience!"

Encouraging more young female talent to join the cybersecurity industry is a task for all -- promoting diversity in the cybersecurity industry is the responsibility of every organization and senior member of staff.

Tal Folkman, Security Researcher at Checkmarx, argues about the importance of acting as a community, not as individual cybersecurity companies. "I would suggest a unified organization, supported across the industry, offering scholarships, internships, and courses for women."

"We should expose kids to successful and insightful women at an early age, thus normalizing the idea of leading women in cyberspace or any industry. We need to create a network of women in cybersecurity, sharing knowledge, suggesting ideas, helping each other and so on. Just make everything more reachable for us."

Image credit: DmitryPoch/depositphotos.com

Kirsten Scott is Account Director at Code Red.