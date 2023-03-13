Sorry, but it looks as though Microsoft is keeping the Windows 11 taskbar fixed at the bottom of the screen

No Comments
Top taskbar in Windows 11

A few days ago, news started to spread that Microsoft appeared to be working on a much-requested feature for Windows 11 -- the ability to move the taskbar to somewhere other than the bottom of the screen.

But it seems that this is not actually the case. The very same source that served as a catalyst for excitement has now poured water on the flames of anticipation. What appears to have happened is that Microsoft accidentally left code in place in a recent build of Windows 11 that made the taskbar movable; there remains no evidence that the option to reposition the taskbar will ever arrive.

Advertisement

See also:

While it appeared that Microsoft was working on re-introducing the much-missed movable taskbar for a future Insider build of Windows 11, it now seems that there was come confusion.

On Twitter, Albacore -- the same software detective who initially shared video footage of the taskbar in place at the top of the screen -- offered up the following clarification:

Does this mean to say that Windows 11 will never get a movable taskbar? That's hard to say. Then there is the question of Windows 12...

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Sorry, but it looks as though Microsoft is keeping the Windows 11 taskbar fixed at the bottom of the screen

Microsoft releases new Canary build of Windows 11... and it might be the most boring yet!

Microsoft is about to launch multi-modal GPT-4 complete with video

New pricing for Twitter API access is astonishingly expensive

Google kills off the Chrome Cleanup Tool for Windows

Get 'Modern API Development with Spring and Spring Boot' (worth $33.99) FREE for a limited time

Microsoft may soon let you move the Window 11 taskbar

Most Commented Stories

21 percent of government workers don't care if their organization is hacked

11 Comments

Microsoft may soon let you move the Window 11 taskbar

9 Comments

This isn't Windows XP -- it's a new version of Windows 10, and you can install it now for free

9 Comments

Forget all the talk about Windows 12, could Windows 11.1 Pro win you over?

7 Comments

Applying the Biden-Harris Administration's National Cybersecurity Strategy to your organization in five steps

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.