Experience an entirely new way of working with AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft today took the wraps off Microsoft 365 Copilot, a new tool that combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and Microsoft 365 apps.

Currently in testing with select commercial customers, Microsoft says that Copilot isn’t just a better way of doing the same things, it’s "an entirely new way of working".

The company says that Copilot will work alongside Microsoft 365 customers in two ways:

First, it is embedded in the Microsoft 365 apps people use every day -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more.

There is also entirely new experience called Business Chat that works across the LLM, the Microsoft 365 apps, and a customer’s calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings and contacts to do things that people weren’t able to do before. With natural language prompts like "tell my team how we updated the product strategy," Business Chat will generate a status update based on the morning’s meetings, emails and chat threads.

"Copilot combines the power of large language models with your data and apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Modern Work and Business Applications, Microsoft. "By grounding in your business content and context, Copilot delivers results that are relevant and actionable. It’s enterprise-ready, built on Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security, compliance, privacy and responsible AI. Copilot marks a new era of computing that will fundamentally transform the way we work."

Benefits of Microsoft 365 Copilot include:

Copilot in Word writes, edits, summarizes and creates right alongside people as they work.

writes, edits, summarizes and creates right alongside people as they work. Copilot in PowerPoint enables the creation process by turning ideas into a designed presentation through natural language commands.

enables the creation process by turning ideas into a designed presentation through natural language commands. Copilot in Excel helps unlock insights, identify trends or create professional-looking data visualizations in a fraction of the time.

helps unlock insights, identify trends or create professional-looking data visualizations in a fraction of the time. Copilot in Outlook can help synthesize and manage the inbox to allow more time to be spent on actually communicating.

can help synthesize and manage the inbox to allow more time to be spent on actually communicating. Copilot in Teams makes meetings more productive with real-time summaries and action items directly in the context of the conversation.

makes meetings more productive with real-time summaries and action items directly in the context of the conversation. Copilot in Power Platform will help developers of all skill levels accelerate and streamline development with low-code tools with the introduction of two new capabilities within Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents.

will help developers of all skill levels accelerate and streamline development with low-code tools with the introduction of two new capabilities within Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents. Business Chat brings together data from across documents, presentations, email, calendar, notes and contacts to help summarize chats, write emails, find key dates or even write a plan based on other project files.

Copilot is coming to all Microsoft productivity apps -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Viva, Power Platform and more -- and pricing and licensing detailed will be shared soon.

Photo Credit: Photon photo/Shutterstock