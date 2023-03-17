Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11' (worth $19.00) for FREE

Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11 collects all the resources you need to master the day-to-day use of Microsoft’s new operating system and delivers them in a single resource.

Fully illustrated, step-by-step instructions are combined with crystal-clear screenshots to walk you through the basic and advanced functions of Windows 11.

Advertisement

Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11 offers the best visual learning techniques with comprehensive source material about the interface and substance of Windows 11, as well as:

Stepwise guidance on working with files, digital pictures, and media

Instructions for customizing Windows 11 and sharing your computer with family members

Tutorials on installing and repairing applications, system maintenance, and computer security

The fastest, easiest way for visual learners to get a grip on Windows 11, Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11 is the best way to go from newbie to expert in no time at all.

Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11, from Wiley, usually retails for $19, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 30, so act fast.