Are you sure about this? Confidence in modernization projects drops as they progress

When preparing for modernization, 70 percent of companies are confident or very confident in their understanding of their applications.

However, a new report from EvolveWare shows the high confidence level drops as companies plan their modernization project (41 percent) and begin their project (28 percent), suggesting that organizations only start to understand the level of knowledge needed for these efforts after they are further into their planning or execution.

Motivations for modernization vary at different levels of the organization too. 40 percent of IT team respondents say that boosting employee productivity is their number one goal when modernizing applications, as opposed to improving business efficiency by reducing maintenance costs (30 percent) and customer experience (29 percent). Motives most often cited by the C-Suite for modernization though are business efficiency to increase revenue and profits, and cloud migration to improve customer experience and reduce costs.

The study also finds that most respondents don't believe they have access to the capabilities they want. For example, more than half would like to automate code transformation and business rules extraction, and 40 percent want to automate documentation creation. Yet while these, and all of the technologies on their wish lists, are available in the current modernization market, no more than 31 percent of IT leaders say they have access to them.

"As business goals and customer demands spur organizations to embark on transformation initiatives, it is crucial that IT teams and the C-suite understand each other's motivations and align on the goals and measures of success," says Miten Marfatia, CEO of EvolveWare. "Enterprises must begin with a documented understanding of their application portfolio. Only then can they adequately prepare a strategy, mitigate risks, plan navigation around challenges, and utilize advanced technology that will deliver success."

The full report is available from the EvolveWare site.

Image credit: Camrocker/depositphotos.com