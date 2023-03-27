Okta launches identity verification for Zoom users

No Comments
ID verification

Many organizations have come to rely on Zoom as a means of connecting employees and customers in a hybrid environment.

But this comes with challenges when it comes to keeping meetings secure without harming productivity. Identity management platform Okta is launching a new identity verification feature that will authenticate Zoom meeting attendees in End-to-End Encryption (E2EE).

Zoom account admins can enable Okta Authentication for E2EE in the Security tab of the Zoom Web Portal. Once the account admin has enabled this feature, a meeting attendee can enable sharing of their identity by turning on the feature in their individual settings.

Advertisement

Depending on the organization's settings, users may get verified automatically or be redirected to the Okta web page to finish authentication with their login credentials for two-factor authentication. Once authenticated, a blue shield with a lock will appear next to the user name in the meeting participant list. Anyone participating in the meeting can hover over the icon to see a card which displays authenticated information about that person, including their company domain and corresponding Okta-verified email address.

This allows organizations to apply a zero trust approach to using Zoom in order to reduce security risks without sacrificing user experience. Working with Okta, Zoom provides users with an extra layer of security, allowing them to verify the email identities of E2EE meeting attendees.

You can find out more on the Okta blog.

Image Credit: Kirill Wright / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Okta launches identity verification for Zoom users

Banks lack transparency over their use of AI

Integrating security into the development process [Q&A]

Amplifying the effectiveness of Multi-Factor Authentication

Microsoft releases emergency updates to address cropped screengrab privacy flaws

Top 4 ways Artificial Intelligence can improve your security posture now

Microsoft is working on a new way for you to clean up the Windows 11 taskbar and system tray

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft has hidden Cloud PC references in Windows 11 as a hint of future Windows 12 features

10 Comments

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25324 comes with an evolved widgets board

5 Comments

Microsoft panics Windows 11 users with 'Local Security Authority protection is off' warning

4 Comments

Windows 11 Moment 2 update is slowing SSDs and putting system boot times in slo-mo

4 Comments

Windows 11 Snipping Tool has a serious privacy flaw that can expose information cropped out of screenshots

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.