Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

From Windows 1.01, released in 1985, to Windows 11, introduced in 2021, each iteration of Microsoft's operating system has brought its own set of features and improvements.

Windows 1.01, with its simple and straightforward interface, marked the beginning of an era of graphical user interfaces for the PC. Windows 2.0 introduced support for expanded memory and improved support for graphics, paving the way for more sophisticated programs and applications. Windows 3.0 brought a more refined interface, with a greater emphasis on multitasking and performance.

With Windows 95, Microsoft revolutionized the world of computing by introducing the Start menu, taskbar, and desktop icons, making it easier than ever to navigate and organize your computer. Windows 98 and Windows ME brought further refinements, as well as improved support for hardware and multimedia.

Windows XP, released in 2001, was a landmark release for the operating system. With its sleek, modern interface, improved security, and greater support for networking, XP became one of the most popular and widely used versions of Windows.

Although less of a success, Windows Vista, released in 2006, introduced a radically redesigned interface and new features such as the Aero Glass desktop and improved search functionality. While divisive at the time, Vista laid the foundation for future versions of Windows.

Windows 7, released in 2009, was a return to form for Microsoft, with a refined interface and improved performance. Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 introduced a touch-friendly interface, designed for tablets and other touch-enabled devices. It ultimately proved to be a low-point for the OS, although it still had its fans.

Windows 10, released in 2015, brought a unified interface across all devices, along with new features such as Cortana, the digital assistant, and the Microsoft Edge browser. Windows 11 delivers even more enhancements, such as improved multitasking, a redesigned Start menu, and new tools for gaming and productivity.

YouTube channel Nobel Tech previously created a timelapse video which showed the evolution of Windows from 1.0 - 11 (22H2) and that proved to be so successful, they’ve done it again, but this time in reserve. The 8 minute video, which you can watch below, downgrades Windows 11 to 1.01.

Nobel Tech does note couple of issues with the process:

Windows XP was slightly corrupted for a reason I don't understand, and Windows 3.0 refused to boot regardless of what parameters I used.

The video does contain fast flashing imagery, so be warned if this is likely to be an issue for you.

Which were your favorite versions of Windows? Share your comments below.