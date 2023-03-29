Get 'Cloud Native Security' (worth $24) for FREE

No Comments

Cloud Native Security delivers a detailed study into minimizing the attack surfaces found on today's Cloud Native infrastructure.

Throughout the work, hands-on examples walk through mitigating threats and the areas of concern that need to be addressed. The book contains the information that professionals need in order to build a diverse mix of the niche knowledge required to harden Cloud Native estates.

Cloud Native Security begins with more accessible content about understanding Linux containers and container runtime protection before moving on to more advanced subject matter like advanced attacks on Kubernetes. You'll also learn about:

Advertisement
  • Installing and configuring multiple types of DevSecOps tooling in CI/CD pipelines
  • Building a forensic logging system that can provide exceptional levels of detail, suited to busy containerized estates
  • Securing the most popular container orchestrator, Kubernetes
  • Hardening cloud platforms and automating security enforcement in the cloud using sophisticated policies

Perfect for DevOps engineers, platform engineers, security professionals and students, Cloud Native Security will earn a place in the libraries of all professionals who wish to improve their understanding of modern security challenges.

Cloud Native Security, from Wiley, usually retails for $24, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 12, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The Last of Us Part 1 bombs on PC

Get 'Difficult Decisions' (worth $18) for FREE

System76 refreshes Gazelle Linux laptop with Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Amid ChatGPT's rise to fame, how can enterprises work to eliminate AI bias?

60 percent of organizations have had authentication breaches in the last year

Get 'Cloud Native Security' (worth $24) for FREE

Smaller means safer as bigger businesses see more endpoint infections

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

21 Comments

Microsoft has hidden Cloud PC references in Windows 11 as a hint of future Windows 12 features

12 Comments

Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

6 Comments

Elon Musk says that only verified (i.e. paying) Twitter users will be able to vote in polls and appear on the For You tab

6 Comments

Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.