Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25330 to the Canary Channel

As well as releasing a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, Microsoft today also introduces a new flight to its experimental Canary Channel.

Build 25330 won’t be offered to Insiders with Arm64 devices, and it comes with a selection of changes and improvements.

This is what is new in this latest test flight:

[Settings]

Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles.

[Windows Sandbox]

If you have changed your primary mouse button under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, Windows Sandbox will now follow that setting.

[Remote Desktop]

Updated the Remote Desktop Connection setup window (mstsc.exe) so that it now follows the text scaling settings under Settings > Accessibility > Text Size. In cases where the text scaling is very large, it will show a scrollbar.

[BitLocker]

When encrypting a drive using BitLocker, you can now minimize the encryption progress dialog.

[Inbox apps]

You can now uninstall the Camera app if you need to.

Image Credit: Wayne Williams