Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25330 to the Canary Channel

As well as releasing a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, Microsoft today also introduces a new flight to its experimental Canary Channel.

Build 25330 won’t be offered to Insiders with Arm64 devices, and it comes with a selection of changes and improvements.

This is what is new in this latest test flight:

[Settings]

  • Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.
  • The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles.

[Windows Sandbox]

  • If you have changed your primary mouse button under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, Windows Sandbox will now follow that setting.

[Remote Desktop]

  • Updated the Remote Desktop Connection setup window (mstsc.exe) so that it now follows the text scaling settings under Settings > Accessibility > Text Size. In cases where the text scaling is very large, it will show a scrollbar.

[BitLocker]

  • When encrypting a drive using BitLocker, you can now minimize the encryption progress dialog.

[Inbox apps]

  • You can now uninstall the Camera app if you need to.

Image Credit: Wayne Williams

