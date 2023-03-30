Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25330 to the Canary Channel
As well as releasing a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, Microsoft today also introduces a new flight to its experimental Canary Channel.
Build 25330 won’t be offered to Insiders with Arm64 devices, and it comes with a selection of changes and improvements.
This is what is new in this latest test flight:
[Settings]
- Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.
- The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles.
[Windows Sandbox]
- If you have changed your primary mouse button under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, Windows Sandbox will now follow that setting.
[Remote Desktop]
- Updated the Remote Desktop Connection setup window (mstsc.exe) so that it now follows the text scaling settings under Settings > Accessibility > Text Size. In cases where the text scaling is very large, it will show a scrollbar.
[BitLocker]
- When encrypting a drive using BitLocker, you can now minimize the encryption progress dialog.
[Inbox apps]
- You can now uninstall the Camera app if you need to.
Image Credit: Wayne Williams