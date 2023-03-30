Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23424 with evolved widgets board

Last week, Microsoft rolled out a Windows 11 test build to the new Canary Channel, which (among other things) introduced an evolved widget board that sports a larger canvas (up to three columns), with dedicated sections for widgets and feed content.

Testing for this clearly went well, as today as the software giant makes it available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

In addition, today's new flight, Build 23424. offers Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) on plugged in devices including laptops, 2-in-1’s and desktop PCs. The feature, if you’re not aware, dims/brightens areas of a display based on the content being displayed.

Other changes and improvements in this build include:

[Input]

Made a change to help improve performance when using a high polling mouse while gaming.

[Settings]

Windows Insiders can help Microsoft preview a new experience it’s working on. Insiders will begin to see a new toggle under Settings > Windows Update for "getting the latest updates as soon as they are available". This new toggle is meant to be used in the Beta Channel to allow Insiders to switch more seamlessly to the enablement package. But because the Dev Channel does not use an enablement package, turning this toggle on will not do anything for Insiders in the Dev Channel. However, by turning it on, a "Windows configuration update" will be offered via Windows Update that is designed to help Microsoft make sure this new toggle is connected to Microsoft's backend services correctly before making it available in the Beta Channel. This update introduces nothing new for Insiders.

Improved the performance of search within Settings.

The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles.

Fixes in this release include:

[General]

Fixed an issue that was causing voice access to take some time to turn on after using the wake-up command.

[File Explorer]

Fixed the following issues for Insiders with recommended files in File Explorer:

Fixed the issue causing an error dialog to pop up when clicking on the "Open File Location" command.

Fixed the issue causing no action to occur when clicking on the "Remove from list" command.

[Input]

[Settings]

[Windowing]

Fixed an issue from the last flight where Microsoft Edge tabs would show when doing ALT + Tab even if Settings > System > Multitasking was set to "Don’t show tabs".

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue where the search icon could end up overlapping the Task Manager icon in the title bar.

Known issues in the build include:

[Search on the Taskbar]

There is an issue where some people may not see the search box on the taskbar and/or the settings to adjust the search box experience on the taskbar after updating to Build 23403.

If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back.

[File Explorer]

Insiders who have access keys in File Explorer:

Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear.

Insiders will have issues with the following commands on recommended files in File Explorer:

Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

[Live captions]

On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of "Enhanced speech recognition" (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s "Language options" to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language.

