Browsing threats top list of CISO concerns

When asked to select the most significant cyber threats to their organizations, browsing Threats topped the list, with 43 percent of CISOs ranking it as a top concern.

A new report from RedAccess, based on responses from 300 chief information security officers across the US and UK, looks at the impact of hybrid working on security posture and the new threats that it introduces. Insecure browsing is ranked as the #1 hybrid/remote work security concern that puts organizations at the most risk.

Despite the problems there's recognition that hybrid working is here to stay. 63 percent of CISOs say they anticipate most employees at their organizations would work under a primarily hybrid or remote model in three years' time. However, 72 percent agree that the hybrid and remote workforce has a negative impact on their organization’s security posture.

When selecting a new security solution 73 percent of CISOs say it's either 'extremely important' or 'very important' that it enables a seamless end-user experience on any device.

"The results of this study leave little doubt as to what’s on the minds of today's top cybersecurity decision makers," says Dor Zvi, co-founder and CEO at Red Access. "Now that web browsing permeates virtually everything we do at work, malicious actors are doing more to target this expanding attack surface; and it's clear that CISOs have taken note. In light of this growing trend, it's imperative that organizations go beyond legacy solutions and invest in technologies that are dedicated to protecting every employee's browsing activity, no matter where it originates. Web browsing has become the operating layer on which hybrid and remote work run, and organizations ought to do as much as they possibly can to secure it."

The full report is available from the RedAccess site.

