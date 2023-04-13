Advanced search, analytics and AI deliver a smarter infrastructure platform

The use of infrastructure as code to define and deploy network and data center architecture has become increasingly common. Whilst it undoubtedly offers many advantages, it can create challenges too.

Pulumi is launching a new tool that unlocks analytics and search across cloud infrastructure, generates infrastructure as code from natural language prompts, and even enables novel AI-driven infrastructure automation.

Pulumi Insights lets engineers ask any question about their infrastructure across more than 100 clouds, using either structured search queries or natural language prompts. Supported clouds include public clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud; cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, Helm, and VMWare; and SaaS infrastructure like Snowflake, Cloudflare, and MongoDB.

Search helps engineers to locate resources across many clouds and environments -- as well as running sophisticated queries such as tracking down untagged or expensive resources across the whole organization. Search can also highlight the most used clouds and resources, broken down by project and environment, helping teams quickly understand more about the infrastructure they manage.

There are out-of-the-box dashboards and analytics, enabling engineers to gain rich insights over their own organization's cloud infrastructure. Insights builds on Pulumi's infrastructure as code technology which supports any programming language and delivers a connected graph of infrastructure on any cloud.

"With Pulumi Insights, we now have the industry's smartest infrastructure as code," says Joe Duffy, founder and CEO of Pulumi. "This is yet another step-function boost to infrastructure productivity. Leveraging cloud infrastructure to deliver innovation, intelligence, and business impact has never been easier. This is an inflection point for infrastructure as code and there is so much more to come."

