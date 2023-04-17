DisplayFusion 10 adds full Windows 11 compatiblity, refines and improves existing tools

No Comments

After multiple beta releases, Binary Fortress Software has finally released DisplayFusion 10.0, a major new build of its multi-display management tool for Windows. The major release comes almost six years after DisplayFusion 9.0’s release, and its primary feature is to promise full Windows 11 compatibility.

The new build also ships with numerous changes, starting with an upgrade to .NET 7.0, which means the build is now only officially supported on machines running Windows 10 1607 or later, although it should continue to install on PCs running Windows 7 or later -- albeit at the user’s own risk.

Elsewhere, the monitor configuration backend code has been completely overhauled with the promise of wider configuration support as well as fewer errors when loading profiles with minor variations.

Advertisement

DisplayFusion 10.0 also allows users to open multiple script edit windows at once as part of its improved code editor for scripted functions.

Other changes are minor, such as adding an entry for DisplayFusionCommand to the 'Select Application' dialog, and improving some icons to help those with color blindness.

Within days of its initial release, DisplayFusion 10.0.1 Beta 1 has been made available, which contains seven bug fixes and a single change in the form of adding additional information to any prompts that appear when users attempt to access Pro-only features. Users experiencing problems are advised to update to this release.

The monitor config section has seen its code base refreshed for wider compatibility and better stability

DisplayFusion 10.0 is available now as a free download for PCs running Windows 7 or later, although only versions of Windows 10 1607 or later are fully supported. The download comes with a built-in 30 day fully functional trial before reverting to a cut-down free version. The full version can be purchased with lifetime licenses starting from $34 for a single computer (Pro Standard) or $49 (Pro Personal) for an entire household. At time of publication, both versions are available at a 33 percent discount ($22.78 and $32.83 respectively).

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

DisplayFusion 10 adds full Windows 11 compatiblity, refines and improves existing tools

Why workplace engagement and collaboration are the true benefits of the metaverse [Q&A]

SEGA is buying Angry Birds-maker Rovio

Install this emergency update from Google to patch an actively exploited Chrome security flaw

From a hacker's cheat sheet to malware… to bio weapons? ChatGPT is easily abused, and that's a big problem

Microsoft warns of compatibility issues with new Windows LAPS and Legacy LAPS

Spotify is killing Heardle after less than a year

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

59 Comments

Microsoft is changing the function of the Print Screen key in Windows 11

35 Comments

Windows 8 2023 Edition could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

10 Comments

Windows 10 vs. Windows 10X vs. Windows 11: A triple comparison

6 Comments

Microsoft is testing Windows 11 Start menu ads to push Microsoft 365 and Microsoft accounts

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.