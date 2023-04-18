Enterprises plan to increase cloud service investment as part of network transformation

In a drive for network transformation, 98 percent of enterprise IT leaders say they plan to increase their dependence and investment in cloud services.

The latest Enterprise Network Transformation report from SASE solutions company Aryaka finds that although an uncertain economy is impacting network and security team investments CIOs, CISOs and IT leaders are doubling down on investment in the cloud.

The report shows that 47 percent of survey respondents say they plan to accelerate cloud and network services adoption despite current economic conditions.

This shift from traditional IT models to the cloud is partly driven by the workforce's adoption of hybrid and remote models along with the continued need for networks to connect people, applications and enterprises to datacenters, edge devices and cloud infrastructure. 94 percent of respondents also believe SASE will play a larger role in their networking and security plans, while 62 percent plan to eliminate multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) from their operations.

"In this current era of uncertainty, chaos and unprecedented times, one of the consistencies we are seeing is that businesses need to be flexible, adaptable and ready for anything," says Matt Carter, Aryaka's CEO. "Our report indicates that the vast majority of CIOs, CISOs and IT leaders are preparing for this uncertainty by investing in and adopting architecture, policies and technologies that converge networking and security, as these disciplines are critical to business success."

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), along with the continued decline of MPLS and a need to consolidate a sprawling vendor stack is forcing legacy telcos to lose their longtime stranglehold on the enterprise network. NaaS is seen as one of the only viable solutions for IT leaders to solve the growing complexity of an anytime, anywhere world.

The full report is available from the Aryaka site.

