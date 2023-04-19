Record number of software security flaws uncovered in 2022

No Comments

A record 26,448 software security flaws were reported by CISA last year, with the number of critical vulnerabilities (CVEs) up 59 percent from 2021 at 4,135.

The 2023 Annual Threat Intelligence Report, from the Deepwatch Adversary Tactics and Intelligence (ATI) team, also shows that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has unleashed a flurry of amateur and state-sponsored attacks and breaches on organizations and critical infrastructure.

"In 2022, Security Operations teams were forced to contend with the dual sided challenge of a rapidly expanding attack surface and increasingly complex threats," says Jerrod Barton, senior director of ATI at Deepwatch. "As move forward in 2023, data extortion and attacks of opportunity will continue to evolve, employing different extortion tactics and techniques to force victims to pay the ransom. With threats evolving quickly, security organizations must operationalize threat intelligence by gathering data from every possible source, then effectively processing, correlating, and incorporating that information into day to day security operations to reduce risk."

Advertisement

The report also looks at the threats we're likely to encounter in the year ahead. It's no surprise to learn that cybercriminals read publicly available Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and analyst reports. Whether this is to learn what security researchers are reporting about them, a new technique, or discover the technical details of a new vulnerability, Deepwatch expects this trend to continue in 2023.

Source code repositories are seen as an attractive target for cybercriminals, and the report warns that organizations must be vigilant in order to protect themselves.

Researchers also expect to see a continued increase in the development and use of information-stealing malware for cybercriminals to steal sensitive information and sell it on cybercriminal marketplaces.

The full report is available from the Deepwatch.

Image credit: billiondigital/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Handbook' (worth $41.99) for FREE

Record number of software security flaws uncovered in 2022

Microsoft and Talon launch enterprise-grade ChatGPT

New tool makes it easier to manage machine identities

Misconfigurations leave internet-facing servers open to attack

What if cloud data was stored on floppy disks?

Databases on Kubernetes -- Support your cloud native strategy with open source Kubernetes operators

Most Commented Stories

Windows 8 2023 Edition could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

11 Comments

Microsoft is testing Windows 11 Start menu ads to push Microsoft 365 and Microsoft accounts

8 Comments

Transcend launches ESD310C USB SSD

4 Comments

Install the latest Microsoft Edge and get two taskbars in Windows!

2 Comments

SEGA is buying Angry Birds-maker Rovio

2 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.