Microsoft releases KB5025305 update for Windows 11, adding Widgets icon animations and Windows Update changes

We've reached the point of the month when Microsoft releases previews of the updates that will get a wider launch next month. As such, the company has released the KB5025305 update for Windows 11 22H2, and although this is not a security update, it includes a number of important changes and additions.

Microsoft draws attention to the arrival of animations to icons on the Widgets taskbar button when hovering over them, or when there is an announcement. This update also makes it easier to get hold of non-security updates faster, and makes a key change to Windows firewall as well as fixing numerous bugs and issues.

In fact, the KB5025305 update addresses a significant number of issues with Windows 11 22H2, including a non-responsive Tab Windows Manager in Edge. A 0xc0000005 error with the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process has also been fixed, as has an issue with LAPS, as Microsoft explains:

This update addresses an issue that affects the legacy Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) and the new Windows LAPS feature. They fail to manage the configured local account password. This occurs when you install the legacy LAPS .msi file after you have installed the April 11, 2023, Windows update on machines that have a legacy LAPS policy.

The highlights Microsoft shouts about are:

New! This update adds a new toggle control on the Settings > Windows Update page. When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device. For managed devices, the toggle is disabled by default. For more information, see Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device.

This update adds a new toggle control on the > page. When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device. For managed devices, the toggle is disabled by default. For more information, see Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device. This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.

The full list of improvements for the KB5025305 update is as follows:

New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win+Tab.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, "The request is not supported".

This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.

This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll .

You can obtain the KB5025305 update by checking for optional updates, or by downloading directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

