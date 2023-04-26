Phone Link for iPhone is now rolling out to all Windows 11 users

Microsoft today announces the expansion of its Phone Link feature, finally allowing iPhone users to connect to -- and interact with -- Windows 11 PCs.

Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is beginning to roll out today in 39 languages across 85 markets, with the process expected to be completed by mid-May.

Once enabled, Phone Link for iOS will provide basic support for calls, messages, and access to contacts. This means that even if your phone is out of sight during a presentation or focus time, you will receive notifications on your Windows 11 device and can choose the appropriate action to take, all from your PC.

To start using the new feature on Windows 11, users can search for "Phone Link" in the Search box on the taskbar. A guided step-by-step installation process will then help users get set up.

Phone Link for iOS requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the Phone Link app.

The new feature is not available for iPad (iPadOS) or macOS devices, and -- as always -- device compatibility and regional restrictions may apply.

Previously, the Phone Link feature was only available to Android users.