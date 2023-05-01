Grab your free Windows 12 wallpapers here

While the release of Windows 12 may not be on the horizon anytime soon, this hasn't deterred designer Addy Visuals from showcasing his vision for Microsoft's future operating system.

For those who haven't seen it yet, you can check out his video in our previous post here. In addition, Addy has now made the wallpapers from his Windows 12 concept available for free download.

There are four wallpaper variations available in Blue, Dark, Red (which is actually more pink) and Yellow. Personally I like the Dark one best, but they are all great.

To download the wallpapers for use on Windows 10, Windows 11, or earlier versions, click on the links below to save them at their full size.

You can also download all four wallpapers directly from here.

Yellow
Red
Blue
Dark

Feel free to share your thoughts on these wallpapers in the comments section below.

