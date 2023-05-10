Consumers remain hesitant about using biometrics

No Comments

A new survey of 1,000 global consumers shows that 54 percent think digital authentication methods such as biometrics are revolutionizing the customer experience when it comes to online transactions and payments.

However, the study from Incode Technologies, also reveals that 48 percent of respondents do not see digital authentication as contributing to trust in the online world. This is due to concerns about fraud protections, privacy, and security.

"Early releases of identity verification and facial recognition technology failed to deliver on the promise of trustworthy digital identification," says Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode Technologies. "To regain consumer trust, app developers and companies must deploy next-generation, privacy-powered biometrics models that uphold the highest industry and technical standards for facial recognition and fraud prevention."

Advertisement

Topping the list of sectors where consumers would like to see more digital authentication methods on offer is finance (35 percent), followed by retail and eCommerce (34 percent), hospitality (31 percent) and travel (30 percent).

Nearly half of the respondents (47 percent) indicate that 'not having to remember a password' is the top benefit of using digital authentication/biometrics. But there are still concerns around using other authentication methods. Privacy compromise is cited as a worry by 38 percent, greater risk of fraud (25 percent), taking too long to set-up (30 percent) and user experience not improved (25 percent).

"The industry demands revolutionary and user-centric identity solutions that are reimagining the relationships between organizations and their customers across every vertical," Amper continued. "Companies owe it to consumers to provide secure, state-of-the-art digital authentication technology, that reify trust in the online world."

You can read more on the Incode blog.

Photo Credit:  Johan Swanepoel/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Bad bot threats present a growing risk to organizations

Consumers remain hesitant about using biometrics

Get 'GPT-3' (worth $27.99) for FREE

Three lesser-known endpoint vulnerability strategies you might be missing

Compliance professionals want no-code platform solutions

NETGEAR launches Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Hotspot (MR6550)

Exploring the potential of cloud PCs for strategic cost rationalization

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

18 Comments

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

10 Comments

Google is getting cheeky and annoying with ads in the Gmail inbox

8 Comments

Interest may be growing in Twitter rival Bluesky, but Mozilla is betting on Mastodon

5 Comments

Zoho launches Ulaa, a free privacy-focused web browser for Windows, iOS and Android

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.