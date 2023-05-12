Cloud professionals cling to their passwords despite the risks

No Comments

Despite the fact that insecure password practices are regularly exploited in cyberattacks worldwide, 83 percent of cloud professionals surveyed at the recent Cloud Expo Europe event say they are confident about passwords' security effectiveness, with 34 percent 'very confident'.

But the study, of over 150 people, carried out by Beyond Identity also reveals frustrations. 60 percent find it frustrating to remember multiple passwords, 52 percent are frustrated by having to regularly change their passwords, and 52 percent by the requirement to choose long passwords containing numbers and symbols.

The number of passwords in use is an issue too, 26 percent say they use four to five passwords, with 10 percent using 10 or more passwords on a daily basis. Adding to the difficulties password users face is that many organizations require frequent password changes, with 38 percent suggesting quarterly updates, 27 percent monthly changes, and six percent recommending daily or weekly changes. This can be an arduous task, while delivering minimal security benefits.

Advertisement

"Widespread user frustration represents a dangerous situation for organizations using password-based systems to protect their data in the face of continued phishing attacks. This survey shows an alarming displaced confidence from cloud professionals -- the bottom line is you can't have effective security and advance to meet the promise of zero trust security if you are still using passwords," says Patrick McBride, co-founder of Beyond Identity.

Most cloud organizations (82 percent) now use multi factor authentication as an added layer of security, with the most popular MFA being a mobile authenticator app. When asked their opinion on MFA, the general feeling of respondents was positive, with 55 percent claiming to be 'very confident' in it as a security measure.

In the wake of recent successful MFA bypass attacks McBride adds a note of caution, "Passwords have been used in IT for more than 60 years, but cyber threat actors have driven them into redundancy. And now with MFA-bypass attacks on the rise, it's essential to move beyond first-generation Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that uses one-time-passwords and push notifications, and adopt next-generation 'phishing-resistant' MFA for a more effective defense against cyber risks."

Image credit: janefromyork/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Connecting ATO and transaction fraud dots: Bots are the key

Strapped for talent? Bootcamps are your answer

Cloud professionals cling to their passwords despite the risks

Best Windows apps this week

The rise of biometrics for identity verification [Q&A]

MSI launches SPATIUM M480 PRO series of PCIe 4.0 SSD

Five ways ChatGPT can augment IT operations, without reinventing the wheel

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

40 Comments

Google is getting cheeky and annoying with ads in the Gmail inbox

8 Comments

Interest may be growing in Twitter rival Bluesky, but Mozilla is betting on Mastodon

6 Comments

Zoho launches Ulaa, a free privacy-focused web browser for Windows, iOS and Android

5 Comments

Windows 10 is going to be the most stable version of Windows until October 2025

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.