Apple launches Beats Studio Buds + with the help of female rapper Cardi B

Today, with a special video by female rapper Cardi B (seen below), Apple launches the all-new Beats Studio Buds +. These wireless earbuds offer an exceptional true wireless experience, catering to both iOS and Android users. With a sleek and transparent design, these buds not only look stunning but also come packed with major improvements in features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency, call performance, and battery life.

Oliver Schusser, the Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, expressed his enthusiasm for the product, stating, "As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world, and we're thrilled to be taking them to the next level."

When it comes to design and performance, Beats Studio Buds + do not disappoint. The addition of three new acoustic vents enhances audio precision while providing a comfortable all-day fit. The earbuds come with four different ear tip options to accommodate a wider range of ears, ensuring optimal comfort and a secure fit.

The custom acoustic platform developed by Beats ensures powerful, balanced sound in a pocketable design. Each bud houses a proprietary two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion, whether you're listening to music or taking calls. Moreover, Apple Music users can enjoy spatial audio for tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos, providing a multidimensional sound experience.

Switching between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency is a breeze with the touch of a button. The Studio Buds + feature larger microphones, new venting, and a powerful processor, offering up to 1.6 times more powerful ANC and up to 2 times better Transparency compared to the previous model. The upgraded microphones and intelligent voice-targeting algorithm ensure high-quality call performance by filtering out background noise and enhancing voice clarity.

Beats Studio Buds + caters to both Apple and Android users, providing a range of native features for seamless compatibility. For Apple users, one-touch pairing, "Hey Siri" activation, and Find My integration are just a few of the perks. Android users can enjoy Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find My Device functionalities, among others.

The customizable on-ear controls allow users to manage music, toggle listening modes, take calls, and activate voice assistants with ease. The battery life is impressive as well, with a total of 36 hours, including 27 hours from the charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds themselves. A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge provides an hour of additional use, perfect for when you're in a hurry.

In line with environmental consciousness, Beats Studio Buds + packaging is made with 95 percent fiber-based recycled material and responsibly sourced virgin wood. The product itself is free from mercury, beryllium, PVC, and BFR, with components like the driver magnet and solder using recycled materials.

The Beats Studio Buds + come in three beautiful colors: Black/Gold, Ivory, and Transparent. Their price tag of $169.99 (US) makes them an attractive option for those seeking a premium audio experience. You can purchase them here now.