Get 'Cybersecurity Career Master Plan' (worth $24.99) for FREE

Cybersecurity is an emerging career trend and will continue to become increasingly important.

Despite the lucrative pay and significant career growth opportunities, many people are unsure of how to get started. Cybersecurity Career Master Plan is designed by leading industry experts to help you enter the world of cybersecurity with confidence, covering everything from gaining the right certification to tips and tools for finding your first job.

The book starts by helping you gain a foundational understanding of cybersecurity, covering cyber law, cyber policy, and frameworks. Next, you’ll focus on how to choose the career field best suited to you from options such as security operations, penetration testing, and risk analysis.

The book also guides you through the different certification options as well as the pros and cons of a formal college education versus formal certificate courses.

Later, you’ll discover the importance of defining and understanding your brand.

Finally, you’ll get up to speed with different career paths and learning opportunities. By the end of this cyber book, you will have gained the knowledge you need to clearly define your career path and develop goals relating to career progression.

Cybersecurity Career Master Plan, from Packt, usually retails for $24.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 31, so act fast.