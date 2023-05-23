Redesigned O&O SafeErase 18 provides users with multiple ways to securely delete sensitive data

No Comments

Berlin software powerhouse O&O Software GmbH has launched O&O SafeErase 18, a major new version of its data-shredding tool for Windows PCs. The major highlight of this latest build is a completely redesigned user interface, along with performance optimizations and added support for the latest web browsers.

The main highlight of this new release is the slick new user interface, which sits comfortably with modern Windows aesthetics. Big bold icons accompany the main section headers, which continue to offer users a choice of six data-shredding methods.

In addition to specific tools for securely erasing entire hard disks and partitions, users can also opt to specify sensitive folders and files for secure deletion, along with Windows and program files, browser data and even free space. There’s also a scan tool to root out files previously deleted using Windows' own insecure methods.

Advertisement

In addition to the redesigned user interface, O&O SafeErase 18’s code base makes the shift from .NET Framework 4.8 to .NET 6.0, which comes with the added bonus of optimizing the app's performance.

The tool, which meets the data deletion guidelines of both the US Department of Defense (DoD) and German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), also implements more efficient shredding algorithms to further speed up the process of securely deleting sensitive data.

Finally, O&O SafeErase 18 has been updated to work with the latest versions of supported web browsers, namely Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge/Internet Explorer.

O&O SafeErase 18 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows 11 and 64-bit versions of Windows 10. A single-PC, 12-month subscription can be purchased for $29.95, while a 5-PC, 12-month subscription costs $49.90. Users can also pay $59.95 for a lifetime license of the O&O PowerPack, which includes O&O SafeErase 18 alongside O&O Defrag 26, O&O AutoBackup 6 and O&O DiskImage 18.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Redesigned O&O SafeErase 18 provides users with multiple ways to securely delete sensitive data

Proton launches a family privacy and security plan

Plugable USBC-MSTH2 enhances productivity and connectivity at an affordable price

How retail technology is recovering the supply chain

Introverts are more likely to embrace AI

Android should become a more secure platform thanks to new bug bounty program for Google apps

Microsoft adds vTPM to Hyper-V to allow for Windows 11 virtualization on ARM

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

16 Comments

Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

8 Comments

Montana becomes the first US state to ban TikTok

7 Comments

EU approves Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar Activision Blizzard acquisition despite UK and US opposition

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.