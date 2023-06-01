Google Drive security flaw allows data to be stolen without trace

Cloud incident response company Mitiga has released research on a significant forensic security deficiency in Google Workspace that enables threat actors to exfiltrate data in Google Drive without any trace.

Data theft is one of the most common motives for attack, and with more than six million businesses using Google Workspace -- including Google Drive -- the cloud-based repository has been a prime target for data exfiltration.

If you have a paid license, Google Workspace provides visibility into a company's Google Drive resources using 'Drive log events', for actions such as copying, deleting, downloading, and viewing files. However, by default every Google Drive user starts by possessing a 'Cloud Identity Free' license.

To get more features an admin must assign a paid license, if this isn't done there are no log records of actions in the users' private drive. A threat actor who gains access to an admin user can revoke the user’s license, download all their private files, and reassign the license. But more concerning is that a threat actor who gains access to a user without a paid license, but who still uses the organization's private drive, can download files without leaving a record.

Mitiga has contacted Google's security team but hadn't, at time of writing, received a response. You can read more details of the flaw and how to guard against the threat on the Mitiga blog.

