Apple launches new 15-inch MacBook Air

The big hardware news from today's WWDC conference was Apple's exciting "Vision Pro" VR/AR headset. However, those expensive goggles were not the only new device. Actually, Apple launched a new 15-inch MacBook Air too.

This new laptop features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With a high resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for a billion colors, this display offers an impressive visual experience. Text is razor sharp, and the colors are vibrant and rich, making content come alive.

Not only does the new MacBook Air impress with its display, but it also boasts a remarkable design. Measuring at just 11.5mm thin, it holds the title of world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. Weighing a mere 3.3 pounds, it is incredibly portable, allowing you to take your work or entertainment wherever you go.

Apple has also made sure to include some essential ports and connectivity options in the new MacBook Air. It features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and external displays up to 6K, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. With four finishes to choose from -- midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver -- you can absolutely find a MacBook Air that matches your style.

Under the hood, the 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the impressive ARM-based M2 chip. This custom-designed Apple silicon delivers blazing-fast performance, making it up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The M2 chip's powerful 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine ensure smooth multitasking and seamless performance, enabling users to work, play, or create anything they desire.

As you can expect, the new 15-inch MacBook Air has remarkable battery life. With up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge, the MacBook Air surpasses the competition, providing 50 percent more battery life than comparable PCs. Even with a high-resolution display and powerful performance, the MacBook Air manages to deliver exceptional battery life, allowing you to work or enjoy your favorite content throughout the day.

The 15-inch MacBook Air also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, ensuring you look your best during video calls and conferences. The advanced image signal processor on the M2 chip further enhances the video quality, making you stand out. Additionally, the MacBook Air comes with a phenomenal six-speaker sound system, including two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. This delivers immersive Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, providing an exceptional audio experience whether you're listening to music or watching movies.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order starting today on Apple's website here. The laptop will begin arriving to customers, as well as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, on Tuesday, June 13. Pricing starts at $1,299.