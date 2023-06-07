Cyber extortion activity reaches new highs

No Comments

After a decrease of eight percent in cyber extortion (Cy-X) victims in 2022, the data for the first quarter of this year shows the largest volumes to date.

The latest Cy-Xplorer 2023 report from Orange Cyberdefense shows businesses in 96 different countries were impacted by Cy-X in 2022. Since 2020 Orange Cyberdefense has recorded victims in over 70 percent of all countries worldwide.

Manufacturing continues to be the biggest industry impacted, but the number of victims decreased (down 39 percent), with a shift towards the utilities sector (+51 percent), educational services (+41 percent) and finance and insurance sectors (+11 percent). Over 130 financial institutions have become victims of Cy-X, with 75 percent of these having under 1,000 employees.

There's also been a shift in the geographical location of victims, away from the United States (-21 percent), and Canada (-28 percent) to the Southeast Asia region (+42 percent), the Nordics (+40 percent) and Latin America (+32 percent).

"Whilst 2022 witnessed a slowdown in the growth of attacks, we can see from Q1 that it's not the time to become complacent. Our research shows that industry and government collaboration is the key to driving down malicious cyber activity, as Cy-X is not a problem that businesses can solve on their own. We are yet to see the true impact of geopolitical events such as the Ukraine war in cyberspace, but increased initiatives being put in place at a government level are essential if we are to tackle the ever-present risks posed by threat actors," says Hugues Foulon, CEO at Orange Cyberdefense.

Although in 2022, 74 percent of all Cy-X victims were from NATO countries, it's interesting that since the start of the Ukraine conflict Cy-X impacting NATO countries has decreased noticeably. Activity during this time from pro-Russian threat actors did not result in a proportional increase in Cy-X victims among NATO member countries.

"Despite the increase in victim numbers in the first quarter of 2023, there is hope that the continuous efforts to combat the Cy-X threat can yield more positive outcomes and victories this year. But to achieve this, we must pull together as an industry and keep sharing information about threats and attacks," says Charl van der Walt, head of security research at Orange Cyberdefense. "We are seeing significant changes and trends in terms of victim distribution across countries and industries and we believe collaboration between the public and private sectors can be improved to demonstrate a united front in combating this type of crime."

You can get the full report from the Orange Cyberdefense site.

strong>Image credit: Anidimi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Less effort, better business outcomes with data quality and governance

The evolution of Apple iOS from 1.0 to 17

Cyber extortion activity reaches new highs

Three quarters of organizations risk their data with poor backup and protection policies

Get 'The Python Book' (worth $46) for FREE

Law firms are struggling with their cybersecurity practices

Now you can download the updated Windows 11 22H2 ISO from Microsoft

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

19 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.