How to enable the new File Explorer in Windows 11

No Comments
New File Explorer for Windows 11

Signing up for the Windows Insider program is a great way to gain access to the latest features of Windows 11 as soon as possible. One of the most recent changes made by Microsoft is a completely new look for File Explorer which has been made available in Windows 11 Build 23475.

But even if you are part of Dev channel and have this build of Windows 11 installed, you may be disappointed to find that you're stuck with the old version of File Explorer. There is, pleasingly, a way to force Windows to give you the new look.

See also:

As is often the case with the Dev and Canary builds of Windows 11, Microsoft only makes some features available to a handful of users at a time. This can be frustrating, but as you already have your hands on the necessary bits, all it takes is a little tinkering to unlock hidden features and options.

We have mentioned ViVeTool many times in the past for enabling hidden options, but this command line tool is not to everyone's liking. If you prefer something a little more user-friendly, there is ViVeTool GUI which you can download from GitHub (thanks to XDA Developers for the heads up).

With this installed, you can then use the following steps to enable the new File Explorer:

  1. Download, install and launch ViVeTool GUI
  2. Click the Manually enable a feature (F12) toolbar button
  3. Type 42105254 and click Perform Action followed by Activate Feature, and then click Close
  4. Repeat with the codes 40950262 and 41076133
  5. Restart Windows 11
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Wasted developer time costs businesses billions

How to enable the new File Explorer in Windows 11

Microsoft Minecraft comes to Chromebooks

New tools suite aims to open up generative AI for the enterprise

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 build comes with a modernized File Explorer home and address bar

Less effort, better business outcomes with data quality and governance

The evolution of Apple iOS from 1.0 to 17

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

19 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.