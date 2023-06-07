Now you can download the updated Windows 11 22H2 ISO from Microsoft

No Comments
Windows 11 keyboard

For many people, it can be useful to have Windows 11 installation media available for when a full reinstall of the operating system may be necessary. Microsoft has long made it possible to download Windows installation images, and the company has just updated the Windows 11 ISO

This means that it is now possible to download Windows 11 22H2 directly from Microsoft and use it to install the OS. It eliminates the need to install an older version of Windows 11 and then download a hefty update separately.

See also:

The updated ISO has been on the cards for a while now, with news of its impending arrival having cropped up in the middle of last month. Microsoft has not made an announcement about making the Windows 11 22H2 ISO available, but it has been spotted by Paul Thurrot.

As Thurrott shares, if you head over to the Windows 11 download page on the Microsoft website, it is now possible to grab a copy of the 22H2 ISO.

Under the Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices heading, select Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO for x64 devices) from the drop-down menu and click Download Now. Choose your preferred language, click Confirm and then click 64-bit Download. You should be offered files named Win11_22H2_EnglishInternational_x64v2.iso, Win11_22H2_English_x64v2.iso, or some other variant depending on the language you've chosen. The v2 at the end is important, so make sure this is what you're downloading or you'll end up with an older build.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Now you can download the updated Windows 11 22H2 ISO from Microsoft

Optimizing tech spend to drive value through economic turbulence [Q&A]

Apple is making early developer betas of macOS Sonoma, iOS and iPadOS available to everyone for free

The TEAMGROUP C175 ECO USB flash drive is good for the environment

Empowering the partner ecosystem: How businesses can gain resilience connectivity 

New vulnerabilities increase by 25 percent

Got 10 bucks? You can buy one of Plugable's two new USB hubs

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

19 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.