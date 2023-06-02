Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.70.1 to fix a laundry list of issues

No Comments
PowerToys

It's not long since Microsoft unleashed PowerToys v0.70.0 to an excited userbase, complete with two exciting new utilities. Just a week later, it's time for yet another release.

This time around there are, sadly, no new toys to play with, but that does not mean PowerToys v0.70.1 is not significant. Described as a patch release, it addresses a large number of problems that have been found in the software as well as making various improvements.

See also:

Many of the ever-growing utilities that make up PowerToys are affected by this update, but the majority of the fixes relate to the new Peek and Mouse Without Borders tools. It is worth noting a warning that Microsoft has issued about the latter module: "service mode in Mouse Without Borders might be disabled after upgrading and will need to be activated again".

The full list of changes is as follows:

  • #26142#26439 and #26525 - UX improvements in the Peek and Mouse Without Borders settings pages.
  • #26152 - The new PowerToys Run plugin for opening other PowerToys was missing some files in the installer and should work properly now.
  • #26235 - Peek and Mouse Without Borders process crashes in event viewer should now be reported correctly on Bug Reports.
  • #26150 - The Peek shortcut is now only captured if the active window is the Desktop, Explorer or Peek.
  • #26192 - Users can now use the Settings to specify host name and IP correlation in Mouse Without Borders, to account for VPN scenarios.
  • #24047 - Fixed a cause for possible leaks and/or infinite cycles in C# utilities that use events.
  • #26137 - The Peek windows can be closed using the Escape key.
  • #26181 - Created a setting for Peek to always run not elevated, so that it handles files in network shares correctly.
  • #26318#26373 and #26431 - Peek and dev file preview now support showing Visual Studio project common files and .ini compatible files.
  • #26419 - Fixed a blinking issue when loading code files in Peek.
  • #26160 - Fixed a playback notification that would stick when using Peek on video files.
  • #26243 - Peek now tries to appear on the same monitor as the File Explorer window that triggers it.
  • #26133 - Fixed small Peek UI on high DPIs.
  • #26361#26162 and #26478 - Reduced Peek memory usage and possible leaks.
  • #26246 - Fixed Mouse Without Borders layout always resetting to one row after some time.
  • #26366 - Added a setting to close the Peek window after it loses focus.
  • #26338 - Fixed the mouse activating thumbnails on top of the screen when switching to another machine in Mouse Without Borders.
  • #26470 - Fixed a silent Peek crash when trying to open it from File Explorer with no files selected.
  • #26261 - Fixed an issue causing Mouse Without Borders to prevent other connected machines from going to sleep.
  • #26454 - Disabled a deprecated shortcut in Mouse Without Borders that was interfering with other software.
  • #26517 - Don't remove the Mouse Without Borders service on upgrade. This issue will still affect users upgrading from 0.70.0 to a newer version, but it's fixed going forward.
  • #26521 - When Mouse Without Borders detects the service doesn't exist, it will still try to operate in the "no service" mode.
  • #26524 - Fixed a bug causing Mouse Without Borders to click a window on the current machine when switching to another machine.
  • #26259 - Added a winget-cli configuration file for PowerToys.

You can download the update from GitHub or by using the update option from within the version of the app you already have installed.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

WinUAE 5 Amiga emulator delivers UI and emulator improvements, numerous bug fixes

The challenge of protecting data in the cloud [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.70.1 to fix a laundry list of issues

Microsoft updates Paint for Windows 11 with dark mode option, new settings and more

TP-Link launches Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor 2K QHD security camera

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23471 with new Add Phone Photos option

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

33 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

18 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.