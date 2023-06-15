How to access the hidden Emergency Restart option in Microsoft Windows

No Comments

There are a lot of hidden or lesser-known features tucked away inside Windows 10 and Windows 11.

One of these undocumented functions is the Emergency Restart option which can really help if you run into problems with your PC and the Start button isn't working, or your system locks up while being used remotely.

SEE ALSO: Watch Windows 10 being installed (and running) on Windows XP

To access the Emergency Restart, press Ctrl+Shift+Del. This will bring up a simple screen with a few basic options to choose from that will let you Lock Windows, Switch User, Sign Out, or run Task Manager.

At the bottom right are buttons that let you access your network settings, enable various accessibility features, and put Windows into sleep, or shutdown or restart it.

If you hold down Ctrl and click the Power button, it will take you to the hidden Emergency Restart screen. Click OK and your system will restart immediately. You can also click Cancel here if you change your mind.

However, this is designed as a last resort method -- an alternative to a hard reset which can be actioned by holding down the on/off switch on your PC or pressing the restart button.

The Emergency Restart screen warns you:

Click OK to immediately restart. Any unsaved data will be lost. Use this only as a last resort.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to access the hidden Emergency Restart option in Microsoft Windows

Where do tech workers go after layoffs?

Cost of living crisis raises cyber risk from unhappy staff

Microsoft Store introduces replacement components for Surface devices

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23481 with Folder Options changes in File Explorer and Windows Ink improvements

VisionTek launches VT2600 USB-C docking station for Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks

Get 'Security Awareness For Dummies' (worth $18) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

75 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

51 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

26 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

23 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

20 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Break free from Windows and embrace the liberating experience of Bodhi Linux 7.0 Beta

16 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.