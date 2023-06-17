Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now

Kodi 21 -- codename 'Omega' -- is the next version of the popular home theater software. The first alpha version of the program arrived two months ago, with the Kodi Foundation describing it as a "major release" with lots of new features.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be more appealing to users seeking greater stability.

Kodi 21 'Omega' Alpha 2 is available for download now, and it's so new that the team has yet to highlight the fixes and changes you'll find in this new build. When they do announce it, we will update this post to include that changelog.

We do, however, finally get our first glance at what the splash screen for the new Omega branch looks like. You can see it at the top of the screen. Share your thoughts on this in the comments below.

In the meantime, you can get Alpha 2 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

Image credit: The Kodi Foundation

