Uncovering the security gaps that expose hybrid identity systems to attackers [Q&A]

Hybrid computing environments, which combine on-premises and cloud-based technologies, have become increasingly common in recent years. This shift has created new security challenges for IT leaders, particularly when it comes to managing the security of identity environments.

We spoke with Ran Harel, associate vice president of security products at Semperis, to find out more about the changing risk landscape and how it can be addressed.

BN: Hybrid computing environments will be the norm for the foreseeable future. What does this mean for managing the security of identity environments?

RH: In a hybrid environment, identity management typically involves multiple systems, such as on-premises Active Directory (AD) and cloud-based identity providers like Azure AD or Okta. This complexity can make maintaining a unified view of identities and access rights across the organization more difficult. It can also create opportunities for attackers to exploit weaknesses in one system to gain access to another.

IT leaders who manage the security of hybrid computing environments must consider identity threat detection and response (ITDR) as a critical component of their security strategy. ITDR involves identifying and responding to security threats that target identity data and access controls.

In a hybrid environment, ITDR might involve using advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) to detect anomalies in user behavior and access patterns, such as unauthorized access attempts or unusual data exfiltration activity. There must also be a clear plan in place for responding to detected threats. Such plans might involve revoking access privileges, isolating affected systems, and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the root cause of the threat.

In addition, it's important to ensure that the necessary tools and resources are in place to facilitate rapid response to identity-related security incidents. These resources might include automated threat response and remediation tools and a dedicated security incident response team with the expertise and experience to respond quickly and effectively to security incidents.

Finally, disaster recovery is a critical component of managing the security of identity environments in a hybrid computing world. In the event of a disaster such as a cyberattack, natural disaster, or hardware failure, proper backup and recovery measures are essential to ensuring that critical identity data and access controls can be restored quickly and reliably.

In a hybrid environment, disaster recovery might involve backing up identity data and access controls, both on-premises and in the cloud. It might also involve redundant systems to ensure availability of critical services. Disaster recovery plans must be tested regularly to verify they are effective and up to date.

Ultimately, managing the security, ITDR, and disaster recovery of identity environments in a hybrid computing world requires a comprehensive and integrated approach that considers the unique challenges and risks of hybrid environments.

BN: What are the biggest vulnerabilities organizations face when it comes to securing their Active Directory and Azure Active Directory environments?

RH: Securing AD and Azure AD environments is crucial. These systems often contain sensitive identity and access data that, if compromised, can result in serious security incidents. Some of the biggest vulnerabilities that organizations face when it comes to securing AD and Azure AD environments include:

Weak or easily guessable passwords are a major vulnerability in AD and Azure AD environments. Attackers can exploit such passwords to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data. Organizations must implement strong password policies and require users to create complex passwords that are regularly changed.

A lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA) is another major vulnerability. Without MFA, attackers can gain access to sensitive data simply by stealing or guessing passwords. Organizations must implement MFA wherever possible to add an extra layer of security to user authentication.

Misconfigured permissions can leave AD and Azure AD environments vulnerable to attack. Organizations must restrict access to sensitive data and systems to authorized users only and regularly review and update permissions to ensure that they remain appropriate.

Attackers can exploit vulnerabilities in outdated software and patches to gain access to sensitive data. Organizations must regularly update software and apply security patches to minimize the risk of attacks.

Insider threats, whether intentional or accidental, can pose a significant risk. Organizations must implement strict access controls and monitoring procedures to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. They must also educate employees on the importance of security best practices and the risks of insider threats.

BN: How can organizations identify and address these security gaps that can expose their hybrid identity systems to attackers? Are there any specific strategies or tools they can use?

RH: To identify and address security gaps in their hybrid identity systems, organizations can take the following steps:

Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment: A risk assessment can help identify vulnerabilities in an organization's hybrid identity systems and provide insight into the potential impact of a security breach. The assessment should cover all aspects of the hybrid identity environment, including on-premises and cloud-based identity systems, network architecture, user access controls, and data security policies.

Implement a security framework: A security framework such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework or the ISO 27001 standard can provide a structured approach to identifying and addressing security gaps in a hybrid identity environment. The framework should be tailored to the specific needs of the organization and should address key security areas such as access controls, data protection, network security, and incident response.

Deploy security tools and technologies: A variety of security tools and technologies can help organizations identify and address security gaps in their hybrid identity systems. These might include identity and access management (IAM) solutions, MFA, security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, intrusion detection systems, and endpoint protection.

Conduct regular security testing: Regular security testing, such as penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, can help identify weaknesses in an organization's hybrid identity systems and provide guidance on how to address them. This testing should be conducted on a regular basis and should be incorporated into the organization's overall security strategy.

Educate employees on security best practices: Employees are often the weakest link in an organization's security chain, so it is essential to provide regular training and education on security best practices. This should include topics such as password hygiene, social engineering awareness, and phishing prevention.

Overall, a comprehensive approach that incorporates all the above is necessary to identify and address security gaps in hybrid identity systems. By adopting these strategies, organizations can effectively protect their hybrid identity systems against attackers and minimize the risk of security incidents.

BN: What are Azure AD security indicators and why are they important to track to improve an organizations' security posture?

RH: Azure AD security indicators are an important tool for organizations that use Azure AD to manage their IAM processes. These indicators are essentially code that scans Azure AD and on-premises AD environments, as well as hybrid connections, for configuration exposures and vulnerabilities.

The importance of Azure AD security indicators lies in their ability to identify security weaknesses in an organization's IAM processes. These weaknesses could include misconfigured permissions, weak or easily guessable passwords, outdated software, and other vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data.

By using these, organizations can proactively identify and address security issues before they are exploited by attackers. This can help to minimize the risk of security incidents and protect sensitive data and systems from unauthorized access.

Additionally, security indicators provide organizations with a centralized view of their IAM environment, which can help to improve visibility and control over user access and permissions. This can be particularly important for organizations that use a hybrid environment, as it can be challenging to maintain consistent security controls across both on-premises and cloud-based systems.

BN: MITRE D3FEND is a new framework of defensive countermeasures. How does it come into play here?

RH: Combining security indicators with the MITRE D3FEND model can provide security professionals with a more comprehensive and targeted approach to defending against cyber threats. Security indicators can provide insights into specific vulnerabilities and exposures within an organization's systems, while the MITRE D3FEND model can provide a framework for developing defensive countermeasures against common attack techniques.

Security professionals can use the information that security indicators provide to identify specific tactics and techniques that attackers might leverage against their organization. For example, if a security indicator detects a vulnerability in a particular system, the security professional can use the MITRE D3FEND model to identify relevant defensive countermeasures to mitigate or prevent attacks targeting that vulnerability.

The model can also be used to develop proactive defense strategies that align with the organization's specific risk profile and threat landscape. By mapping specific security indicators to the relevant defensive countermeasures in the MITRE D3FEND model, security professionals can develop a targeted and effective defense strategy that prioritizes the most critical areas of their organization's security.

By using security indicators to identify vulnerabilities and exposures and the MITRE D3FEND model to develop targeted defensive countermeasures, security professionals can better protect their organization's systems and networks from attacks.

Image credit: vchalup2/depositphotos.com