Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-forty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

A preview of the AI-powered Windows Copilot is now rolling out to the latest Windows 11 Dev build installations. It is designed to assist Windows 11 users, for instance by helping them make changes to the operating system or troubleshoot issues.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

iVentoy

iVentoy is a new tool by the developer of Ventoy. Ventoy may be used to create multi-boot USB drives using disk images of operating systems. The new iVentoy offers similar functionality, but for network installs.

Network administrator may use the software to install operating systems on multiple machines over the network at the same time.

VoltSense - Smart Battery Report ($3.49)

VoltSense combines real-time battery monitoring with reporting and battery health checks. It may be used to check the health of the battery of a device running Windows 11.

The real-time reporting helps analyze battery related issues, such as fast draining of its capacity.