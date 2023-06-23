Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-forty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to retire the Mail and Calendar apps in late 2024. They will be replaced by the new Outlook for Windows app, which is currently available as a preview.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Opera One

Opera One is the next iteration of the Opera browser. It replaces the current version of Opera. While still Opera browser at its core, Opera Software integrated an AI that it calls Aria into Opera One.

Interaction with Aria requires an Opera account but it is free and works directly from within the browser. It works similarly to other communicative AI's and is powered by ChatGPT.

Opera One features a new Tab Islands feature, which works similarly to tab groups, and comes with a modular design, which will adjust the browser based on the user's activity in the future.

Windows Update Viewer

Windows Update Viewer is an open source application that displays the update history of the Windows operating system. It lists all updates, installed or failed, in chronological order in its interface on start.

Selecting an update displays information about it, including its description, a link to the official support page and all Windows event log entries.

Options to sort and filter updates are available, as are options to export data.

