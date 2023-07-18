Microsoft introduces process mining to help drive business insights

Among today's announcements coming out of Microsoft Inspire is news that Power Automate Process Mining will become generally available to all channels on August 1st.

Using AI it will enable organizations to easily understand what is happening across their business, maximize process insights, use out-of-box recommendations to reduce the complexity of processes, transform operations, and drive continuous process improvement with automation and lowcode apps.

Features include the ability to capture rich visual process maps, analyze end-to-end processes with AI-powered root cause analysis, and unlock hierarchical views with interactive drill downs. Users can also employ recommended KPIs and filter options to uncover inefficiencies and opportunities for automation. In addition they can unlock process insights, get guided recommendations, and automate with Power Automate or leverage multiple actions and optimize processes with Power Apps, Power Virtual Agents and low-code.

There are also out-of-box templates for finance including O2C and P2P, supply chain and other use-cases.

"With the general availability of Process Mining, Microsoft further expands its low-code offering -- providing customers with not only the most complete hyperautomation offering in the market -- but the most comprehensive low-code platform including Microsoft Power Platform copilot, the AI powered assistant in Power Apps, Power Virtual Agents and Power Automate. Customers are increasingly standardizing on Power Platform as their low-code platform to modernize at scale and build innovative solutions that amplify business value," says Justin Graham, general manager, process intelligence at Microsoft.

You can sign up for a Power Automate trial ahead of the August launch on the Microsoft site.

Image credit: Microsoft