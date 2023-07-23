Twitter could be about to undergo a huge rebrand as Elon Musk signals a desire to drop the bird logo

Since Elon Musk's arrival at Twitter, it has been difficult to keep track of the fast-paced changes. The latest signals from the billionaire owner indicate that even more dramatic changes are afoot -- including ditching the Twitter brand and all bird-related imagery.

In a series of tweets, Musk said "soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds". Indicating that the change could happen very quickly indeed, he added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow".

The intent appears to be to bring Twitter further under the X umbrella. Back in October, the name of the Twitter business was changed to X Corp, but the familiar bird branding and Twitter name has remained in place.

In his first tweet, Musk wrote:

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

This was followed a couple of minutes later with a second tweet:

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In a later posting, Musk shared a three-second video of a Twitter logo flickeringly replaced with an X:

Musk has a vision of transforming Twitter into an X Corp super app much like the Chinese WeChat covering much more than just social networking.