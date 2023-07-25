VisionTek launches VT4950 KVM USB-C docking station

Today, VisionTek launches the VT4950 KVM USB-C docking station. An improved successor to the VT4900 KVM docking station, the VT4950 allows users to effortlessly toggle between two connected Windows, Mac, or Chromebook host systems, along with three 4K displays and various peripherals, all via a single USB-C connection. The VT4950 offers a customizable display setup, enabling users to either operate all displays on one system or distribute them between two systems.

The new docking station supports KVM switching between two systems and three displays via DisplayLink and DisplayPort over USB-C, delivering up to 100W power to each system. It also offers dual-system connectivity, power delivery, flexible display options, universal compatibility with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 systems (including M1/M2 Mac computers), and high-speed ports. Additionally, the included KVM Link software facilitates file transfers between connected systems, adding to the device's convenience.

The company’s President, Michael Innes, adds, "VisionTek recognizes the increasing complexity of modern workspaces, particularly with the rise of remote work and the need for multi-system usage. The VT4950 is our response to these challenges, offering a solution that makes multi-system management incredibly convenient."

VisionTek has set the MSRP for the VT4950 KVM USB-C docking station at $399.99. However, it can be had from Amazon here now for only $365.56.

