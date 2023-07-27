Microsoft starts the rollout of dark mode for Bing Search and Chat
After promising to bring a dark mode option to Bing, Microsoft has started the rollout slightly earlier than previously suggested.
The company is in the process of introducing the option of a darker visual look in both Bing Search and Bing Chat. As is usually the case with apps and websites, the dark mode offered by Bing can be enabled or disabled so it is in line with system settings, but there is also the option of opting for light or dark mode regardless of the system-wide settings that are in place.
See also:
- Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free
- Microsoft Office has a brand new look
- Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows
News of the rollout was shared on Twitter/X by Microsoft's Head of Engineering and Product for Bing, Jordi Ribas. He says that while dark mode will be rolling out over the next few days, it is possible that many users already have access to it.
In tweets about the rollout of dark mode to the desktop version of Bing Search and Bing Chat, Ribas says:
While the option of darker hues has been welcomed by many, an inconsistency in shades between Search and Chat has been criticized -- although it has been pointed out that this is a difference that's also noticeable in light mode.