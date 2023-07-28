AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is first mobile processor with 3D V-Cache

Today, AMD unveiled the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, an impressive new addition to its popular Ryzen line of processors. This is the first mobile processor to integrate AMD's cutting-edge 3D V-Cache Technology. The ASUS ROG Scar 17 laptop will be the first to feature this innovation.

Built on the Zen 4 architecture, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor pushes the envelope with its clock speeds soaring up to 5.4 GHz. Its remarkably efficient 55W TDP package ensures that this processor is well-equipped to handle today's most intense gaming titles, thus transforming mobile computing. AMD's 3D V-Cache technology promises breathtaking gaming performance and supreme responsiveness on laptops.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has a comprehensive set of specifications. It boasts a whopping 16 CPU cores and 32 threads, paired with a maximum boost clock speed of up to 5.4GHz. The processor has an L1 cache of 1MB, an L2 cache of 16MB, and an extensive L3 cache of 128MB. This powerful unit comes with a default TDP of 55W, and an AMD configurable TDP range of 55-75W. This potent processor is built using TSMC's 5nm FinFET technology, and operates at a maximum temperature of 89°C.

On the graphics front, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D integrates an AMD Radeon 610M graphics model with a core count of 2, operating at a frequency of 2200 MHz. The CPU employs the PCIe 5.0 version and supports DDR5 system memory across two channels.

With its launch set for late August 2023, AMD promises support for Windows 10, Windows 11, RHEL, and Ubuntu. The aforementioned ASUS ROG Scar 17 gaming laptop, which is powered by the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, should to hit stores on August 22, 2023.

