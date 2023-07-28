Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to end support for the Mail and Calendar apps for Windows at the end of 2024. The new Outlook for Windows application will replace the apps and users will be migrated automatically to the new application starting in August 2023.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

IOBit Uninstaller 13

The latest version of the software remover improves the application in four key areas. The stubborn software removal tool supports over 2000 applications and malicious software now that were difficult to remove.

The application's software installation monitor is recording more installation processes now, which helps with removal tasks.

Note that the app may install unrelated software on the device without asking for user permission.

Rufus 4.2

Rufus is a popular USB formatting tool to create bootable media. Windows users may use it to create bootable media that they may use to install Windows on devices. The app supports bypassing some of Windows 11's system requirements among other things.

Version 4.2 of Rufus brings support for ZIP64 support and an option to save and restore the current drive to/from compressed VHDX images and, experimental, FFU.

Other notable updates this week