Best Windows apps this week

The upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update will be a smaller update that will install quickly on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

Nearby Share by Google

Google launched Nearby Share for Windows 10 and 11 this week. The tool allows Windows users to share files between Windows and Android devices.

Nearby Share uses Bluetooth to transfer files between devices, which means that both devices need to support it. A Google account is also required to use the application on Windows devices. Users who prefer open source software may check out Snapdrop instead.

Turbo WiFi Analyzer

Turbo WiFi Analyzer is a free app to manage and optimize wireless networks. Key features include running speed tests, creating heat maps to optimize Wi-Fi coverage, analyzing networks in the vicinity and a lot more.

