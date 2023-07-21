Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fifty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The upcoming Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update will be a smaller update that will install quickly on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Nearby Share by Google

Google launched Nearby Share for Windows 10 and 11 this week. The tool allows Windows users to share files between Windows and Android devices.

Nearby Share uses Bluetooth to transfer files between devices, which means that both devices need to support it. A Google account is also required to use the application on Windows devices. Users who prefer open source software may check out Snapdrop instead.

Turbo WiFi Analyzer

Turbo WiFi Analyzer is a free app to manage and optimize wireless networks. Key features include running speed tests, creating heat maps to optimize Wi-Fi coverage, analyzing networks in the vicinity and a lot more.

Other notable updates this week

  • Google Chrome 115 -- fixes 20 security issues, two new side panel tools that roll out over time, and HTTP upgrades.
  • VirtualBox 7.0.10 -- the maintenance release for the virtualization software fixes a large number of issues, including a TPM-related crash.
  • WingetUI 2.02 -- the update for the graphical user interface for the Windows Package Manager winget introduces experimental support for ARM64 devices.

