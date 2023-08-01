Microsoft has some important changes for Windows 11 users with multiple monitors

Windows 11 logo on a laptop

When you've spent any amount of time using Windows 11 with two or more monitors, it's hard to go back to a single display setup.

But while working with multiple screens is a great productivity boost, it is far from being a perfect experience. Thankfully, Microsoft feels the pain of Windows 11 users and is bringing some helpful changes to settings that will make the experience far more pleasant.

The changes relate to display rates for multiple monitors, and they can already be seen in the recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25915. Available to Insiders on the Canary Channel, this preview version of the operating system includes two significant graphics-related changes.

The first update helps Windows 11 to change refresh rates on individual monitors more intelligently based on what a display is being used for. Microsoft explains:

We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time.

A second improvement will help to reduce power consumption for laptop users. This is achieved by preventing Windows from switching to higher refresh rates at certain times:

While a Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is selected and Battery saver is also enabled, Windows will remain at the lower refresh rate and not switch to the higher rate until after Battery saver is disabled.

Full details of the other changes and additions that are part of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25915can be found here.



