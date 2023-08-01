Plugable USBC-4IN1 is the company's first single-chip hub

Today, Plugable launches its first-ever single-chip hub. Called "USBC-4IN1," this adapter combines power and data transfer capabilities in a compact package. The hub, which utilizes the PS188 chip, offers dual-function USB-C port capabilities, including 100W power pass-through charging and high-speed 10Gbps data transfer.

The hub is compatible with laptops that have a full-featured USB-C or Thunderbolt port. As far as operating system support, it will work with macOS 11+, Windows 10+, or ChromeOS.

Priced at $28.95 and available on Amazon here, the USBC-4IN1 features an HDMI 2.0 port for 4K 60Hz HDR display, a USB-A 10Gbps port for high-speed data transfer, a USB 2.0 port for adding legacy devices, and a durable aluminum case. For a limited time, customers can benefit from a $3 off coupon to sweeten the deal.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.