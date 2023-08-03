Google has moved downloads to the toolbar in Chrome -- but you can resist change if you want

1 Comment
Cartoon Chrome logo

As users of Google's web browser will be aware, Chrome has long featured a download bar at the bottom of the app window. While keeping download progress tucked out of the way made sense in some ways, it represented somewhat of a frustrating design inconsistency in moving download-related information away from the main browser controls in the toolbar.

This is something that Google had addressed in the latest update to Chrome, ditching the downloads bar with a new button in the main toolbar. While this is likely to be welcomed by most users, there will be some who prefer things how they used to be. Let's take a look at the new download button and also show you how to revert to the old approach if this is your preference.

See also:

With the Chrome update, you should see a new button in the toolbar. Housed to the right of the address bar, the button features a downward-pointing arrow and when you click it, you can see a list of your recent downloads in a pop-up.

The pop-up serves as more than just a list of your most recent downloads, though. There is a Show all downloads link that takes you to Chrome's Download page where you'll find a full download history. Hover your mouse over individual entries in the pop-up, and you can use the two buttons that appear to either open the downloaded file, or to open its containing folder. When downloading a file, the button changes to show how the transfer is progressing.

Google Chrome downloads toolbar button

The change brings Chrome in line with other browsers, such as Firefox, that have used a similar approach for some time. The previous method of displaying download-related information at the bottom of the screen was not only slightly odd in terms of positioning and made for an awkward UX, it also meant that whenever a download was active or complete, a proportion of the browser windows was occupied, reducing how much of a page could be seen at once.

But if you like the way things used to be, there is a way to revert to the old behavior. You just need to pay a visit to chrome://flags/#download-bubble, set the flag to Disabled and restart Chrome.

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google has moved downloads to the toolbar in Chrome -- but you can resist change if you want

Leaked: Microsoft's secret StagingTool utility for unlocking hidden features of Windows 11

Fedora Linux comes to Apple Silicon Mac computers

Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 'Faye' enters development and Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.3 is due on Christmas

Windows 11 Build 23516 introduces improved screen casting

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is compact, sustainable, and powerful

HyperX launches Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headsets for PlayStation and Xbox

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.