Leaked: Microsoft's secret StagingTool utility for unlocking hidden features of Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 laptop and mobile

If you've been following news about the Insider builds of Windows 11 over the last couple of years, you're probably aware of the incredibly useful utility ViVeTool; we've referred to it many times here on BetaNews. This handy piece of software makes it possible to unlock Windows 11 features that Microsoft is testing with select groups of users.

It turns out that Microsoft has its own internal tool which works in very much the same way as the likes of ViVeTool. Called StagingTool, it provides access to features and options of Windows 11 that would otherwise be unavailable, and Microsoft has just leaked details of its existence.

See also:

With the release of the latest preview builds of Windows 11, Microsoft is running one of its frequent bug bashes. Users who are signed up as Windows Insiders are invited to take part in "quests" via the Feedback Hub app to help test features and track down problems. It is in some of the most recent quests that Microsoft exposed its feature-unlocking utility.

It seems like that this is something that the company seemingly did by accident -- an idea strengthened by the fact that the offending quests were swiftly pulled from the Feedback Hub. But as shared by XenoPaner on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), the quests included not only a description of what may be an internal tool for testing, but also a download link:

While the quests that reference StagingTool have been removed, it is not difficult to find the utility online as plenty of people grabbed it while they could.

Seek and ye shall find.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Leaked: Microsoft's secret StagingTool utility for unlocking hidden features of Windows 11

Fedora Linux comes to Apple Silicon Mac computers

Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 'Faye' enters development and Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.3 is due on Christmas

Windows 11 Build 23516 introduces improved screen casting

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is compact, sustainable, and powerful

HyperX launches Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headsets for PlayStation and Xbox

A clean bill of health: Harnessing data for precision healthcare

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.